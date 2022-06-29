NATO members vow to assist Ukraine in post-war reconstruction — declaration

MADRID, June 29. /TASS/. NATO members will assist Ukraine in its post-war reconstruction and reforms, according to a declaration adopted at the bloc’s summit in Madrid on Wednesday.

"We will continue and further step up political and practical support to our close partner Ukraine as it continues to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity <...> Jointly with Ukraine, we have decided on a strengthened package of support. This will accelerate the delivery of non-lethal defense equipment, improve Ukraine’s cyber defenses and resilience, and support modernizing its defense sector in its transition to strengthen long-term interoperability. In the longer term, we will assist Ukraine and support efforts on its path of post-war reconstruction and reforms," the document reads.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize and denazify the country. In response, the West imposed major sanctions on Russia. In addition, Western countries started to provide weapons and military equipment to Kiev, whose total value is currently estimated at billions of dollars.