NATO set to continue developing partnership with Ukraine and Georgia

MADRID, June 29. /TASS/. NATO has pledged to continue to develop its partnership with Ukraine and Georgia that have been seeking to join the alliance.

"We will continue to develop our partnerships with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Ukraine to advance our common interest in Euro-Atlantic peace, stability and security. We reaffirm the decision we took at the 2008 Bucharest Summit and all subsequent decisions with respect to Georgia and Ukraine," the alliance said in a new strategic concept adopted at a summit in Madrid on Wednesday.

"We will strengthen political dialogue and cooperation with those who aim to join the Alliance, help strengthen their resilience against malign interference, build their capabilities, and enhance our practical support to advance their Euro-Atlantic aspirations," NATO said in its strategic concept.

"The security of countries aspiring to become members of the Alliance is intertwined with our own. We strongly support their independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," the allies emphasized.

The preface to the new strategic concept reads that "a strong, independent Ukraine is vital for the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area".