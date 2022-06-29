Diplomat calls out Kiev’s EU candidate status as Western ploy to colonize Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. By granting EU candidate status to Ukraine the collective West aims to colonize this former Soviet country, without any concerns for its development, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"The West continues to whip up tension, artificially prolonging the special military operation by providing not only military aid to Kiev but also, of course, political support. It is precisely in this context that we view the decision of the EU summit which took place on June 23-24 on granting Ukraine candidate status for its membership in the EU. This is essentially yet another example that Western regimes are acting to colonize Ukrainian territory and use it as a tool to contain Russia," the diplomat said.

"This has nothing to do with building up the economy of Ukraine or of the region in general or with the development of financial and democratic institutions," she emphasized.

The spokeswoman noted that this is the way the EU is carrying out a political directive and uses the political backing for Ukraine as an excuse to "flood it with all kinds of armaments."

"Drawing out the special operation won’t result in anything besides mounting casualties among the civilians of Donbass republics and Ukraine. And the West knows this, and they simply don’t care. These are the lives of people who, in their opinion, are different from them," the diplomat stressed. "The West’s belligerent attempts to impose their vision of the world order, their cynical use of the Ukrainian factor for this, once again shows the significance of the goals of conducting the special military operation which will certainly be attained as stated by the Russian leadership," she concluded.