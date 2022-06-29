Kiev regime steps up disinformation campaign against Russia — MFA

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his regime are stepping up a campaign of disinformation against Russia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Russia arranges for humanitarian aid to the areas of Ukraine liberated from the neo-Nazis and to the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. Since February it has delivered about 37,000 tonnes of foods, medicines and essentials there," Zakharova told a news briefing. "In the meantime, the Zelensky regime is fanning an aggressive campaign of disinformation against Russia."

"Ever more false pretexts are being invented to accuse our country of killing the civilian population and of targeted destruction of civilian infrastructure. In the same row of charges we find the falsehoods about an alleged shelling of an apartment building by the Russian army in the Shevchenkovsky district of Kiev, which resulted in the death of a six-year-old girl," Zakharova added. She pointed out that in reality on the day in question one of Ukraine’s S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, after being shot down by Ukrainian air defense systems, crashed on a building, destroyed back in April.

"It was an unsuccessful attempt to counter Russia’s Aerospace Force, which with high accuracy guided missiles destroyed a nearby workshop of the Artem plant, where ammunition for Ukrainian multiple rocket launchers was produced. The civilian infrastructure was not damaged," Zakharova stated.