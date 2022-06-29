Indonesian president arrives in Kiev for talks with Zelensky

SINGAPORE, June 29. /TASS/. Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday morning arrived in Kiev, where he will meet with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky.

"President Widodo and his wife arrived on board a special train from Poland to Kiev," the office of the Indonesian president said in a statement. "The [Indonesian] head of state will meet Zelensky at midday. Accompanied by the first lady, he will also visit the city of Irpen and a number of medical facilities," the Indonesian presidential office said in a statement.

Widodo, the first Asian leader to visit Kiev since February, "brought a humanitarian aid package" to Ukraine," his office said. The leader of Indonesia that holds the G20 rotating presidency this year will discuss in Kiev a potential revival of peace talks and prospects for opening corridors for the export of Ukrainian grain.

As part of his foreign tour, Widodo will also visit Moscow, where he is scheduled for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 30.