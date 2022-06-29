Germany to stick to Russia-NATO Founding Act, foreign minister says

MADRID, June 29. /TASS/. Germany will stick to the Russia-NATO Founding Act, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday.

"We have a new strategic concept here at the NATO summit that we will adopt," she told ZDF television ahead of the NATO summit in Madrid. "We are facing this new bitter reality that we need to be capable now of protecting ourselves from Russia, if it happens."

"Yet, we have always made it clear that as the Federal Government of Germany we, for one, would not like to have the Russia-NATO Founding Act denounced," she added.

"We can guarantee that peace will be restored in Europe, and it’s NATO’s goal to jointly ensure peace in Europe," Baerbock concluded.

Commenting on the alliance’s plans to increase the number of its rapid reaction forces, Germany’s top diplomat said NATO made it clear that it would "protect every inch of its territory." German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said earlier that Berlin was planning to commit another 15,000 troops, about 65 planes and 20 ships to NATO’s rapid reaction forces.

Germany and France contend that the Russia-NATO Founding Act must be preserved de jure, Die Welt reported on Tuesday, citing its own sources. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz put the brakes on the assessment of the 1997 act meant to regulate relations between the alliance and Moscow after the end of the Cold War, the German newspaper wrote. According to it, Eastern Europe insists that the document be destroyed, because Russia failed to adhere to it after the 2008 events in Georgia, yet Berlin and Paris are set to stick to its provisions.

The Russia-NATO Founding Act was signed in May 1997 when the two parties agreed "to build together a lasting and inclusive peace in the Euro-Atlantic area on the principles of democracy and cooperative security." According to the document, Russia and NATO do not consider each other as adversaries. At the summit underway in Madrid on June 28-30, NATO is going to agree to a new strategic concept in which, as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier, Russia will no longer be designated as a strategic partner.