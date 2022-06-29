North Korean expert blames NATO for ‘bringing disaster to Eastern Europe’

TOKYO, June 29. /TASS/. NATO is responsible for the current developments in Eastern Europe, Kim Hyo-myung, a researcher at North Korea’s Society for International Politics Study, said in an article published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Wednesday.

"NATO is responsible for bringing a disaster to Eastern Europe," he pointed out. "NATO was established with a so-called mandate to defend Europe. The only ‘contribution’ it has made to world peace and security is the devastation of sovereign states, massacre of hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians and generation of refugees numbering millions with its unlawful wars of aggression in Europe, Middle-East and Africa, i.e. Yugoslavia, Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya," the expert noted.

According to Kim Hyo-myung, the main culprit of the current sorry plight of Europe is also none other than the US for it sowed dissension, discord, confrontation and conflict there through its ‘eastward advance’ in systematic defiance of security concerns of Russia.

The analyst emphasized that a "new strategic concept to be adopted in the coming NATO Summit includes the opposition to China." "The US and South Korea are becoming all the more undisguised in their military moves against us on the Korean Peninsula and its vicinity. All things considered, there is an ominous sign that dark waves of the North Atlantic will break the silence of the Pacific sooner or later," Kim Hyo-myung added.

The NATO summit is taking place in the Spanish capital of Madrid on June 28-30. The parties are expected to adopt a new strategic concept, consider ways to strengthen the alliance and discuss the impact of climate change on the field of security. South Korean President Yoon Seok-youl and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are also participating in the summit.