Ukrainian crisis develops unpredictably — China’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, June 29. /TASS/. The crisis around Ukraine is developing in a protracted and unpredictable fashion, but negotiations remain the only way of settling it, Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun has said.

"It is regrettable and worrying that the conflict continues. The crisis is trending in a protracted and extended direction," he told the UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"We stress again that dialogue and negotiation is the only viable way to restore and consolidate peace. Ending hostilities at an early date is the keen aspiration of the international community," he continued. "China supports direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. We also welcome Secretary-General’s good offices on the issue of grain export among others.".