LUGANSK, June 29. /TASS/. At least 106 civilians were killed in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) since the conflict in the area escalated in the second half of February, the republic’s human rights commissioner, Viktoria Serdyukova, has said.

The ombudsperson wrote in her Telegram channel late on Tuesday that starting from February 24, a total of 106 civilians have been killed on the republic as a result of Ukrainian shelling attacks, including seven children. At least 683 civilians, including 27 children, have been injured in the reported period. A total of 3,274 residential buildings and social facilities have been destroyed.

Since the conflict in Donbass broke out on May 2014 and before it escalated in February 2022, LPR has registered 1,998 civilian deaths, including 35 children. A total of 15,445 buildings were destroyed.

The situation on the line of contact in Donbass escalated on February 17, as the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk reported the most intense shelling from Ukraine in recent months. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his recognition of the DPR and LPR’s sovereignty. Russia recognized the republics within the borders that have been established by their constitutions (the administrative borders of Donetsk and Lugansk regions at the beginning of 2014).

On February 24, Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. DPR and LPR started their operation to liberate their territories, which are under Kiev's control.