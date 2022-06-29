US ex-serviceman detained near Kharkov had contact with his family

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Former US serviceman Alexander Drueke, detained near Kharkov earlier this month, had a contact with his family recently, CBS said citing Drueke’s relatives.

According to the report, family members contacted Drueke on the phone through the US Department of State.

The ex-serviceman’s aunt told CBS that the family got practically the same information from Drueke as in his earlier pre-recorded video address to his mother.

"It was basically the same message as in the short video where he addressed his mother, saying he is OK, he is receiving food and water and has shelter and bedding," she said.

The UK’s Daily Telegraph reported on June 15 that 39-year-old Alexander Drueke and 27-year-old Andy Huynh were captured near Kharkov. According to the report, the two Americans were captured in Ukraine after they, as part of a group of 10 people, confronted Russian forces outside Kharkov.

On June 16, the US Department of State said the United States was ready for contacts with Russia regarding the American citizens detained near Kharkov who came to Ukraine to participate in combat. The US diplomatic agency reiterated its strong recommendations to American citizens not to visit Ukraine.