Evacuation of civilians from Azot plant to take a few days — LPR militia

LUGANSK, June 29. /TASS/. The evacuation of civilians from underground shelters on the territory of the Azot plant in Severodonetsk will take a few days due to shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces, a member of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) militia deployed in Severodonetsk has told TASS.

"Quite a few civilians still remain inside Azot, not all of them have been evacuated yet," he said, adding that a large-scale evacuation is impossible at the moment due to intense Ukrainian fire.

"Situation on the ground is volatile, making safe evacuation impossible during certain periods. The evacuation is most likely to take a few days," he said.

Units of the LPR People’s Militia with the support of Russian troops commanded by General Sergey Surovkin completely liberated Severodonetsk and Borovskoye, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on June 25. After gaining control over the Azot plant industrial zone, the military started evacuation of civilians, held by militants of Ukraine’s Aidar nationalist battalion.

LPR Ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik said in his Telegram channel that around 150 civilians left underground shelters of the Azot plant on Monday.