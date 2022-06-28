Ukrainian military can break out of Lisichansk in small groups — LPR

LUGANSK, June 29. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries still have an opportunity to leave the city of Lisichansk in small groups, said Vitaly Kisilev, an aide to the interior minister of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).

"The Ukrainian troops still have opportunities to flee Lisichansk. As I said before, we do not control every square meter of the land," he said. "They will keep fleeing and breaking out in small groups, in daytime and at night. We witnessed this in Severdonetsk and Rubezhnoye as well. Mercenaries are fleeing, too," he said.

Earlier, Kiselev told TASS that a dozen of foreign mercenaries were detained near Lisichansk in an attempt to flee the besieged city. Their identities and citizenship are currently being established. According to the official, those mercenaries will not have the ‘prisoner of war’ status.