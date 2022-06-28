Child killed, three adults injured by fragments of downed Ukrainian missile

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. A child was killed and three adults were injured by fragments of Ukraine’s Tochka-U missile shot down above the town of Novaya Kakhovka, the Kherson Region’ interior ministry department said in its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"The Kiev regime fired four Tochka-U tactical missiles towards the town of Novaya Kakhovka. Russian missile defenses shot them all down, but falling fragments killed one child and injured three adult civilians," the department said in a statement, posted in its official Telegram channel.

The missiles were targeting civilian and social infrastructure facilities, the statement says.