Belarus to honor debt commitments in national currency — government

MINSK, June 28. /TASS/. Belarus will perform its debt obligations under Eurobonds in Belarusian rubles, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

"Debt obligations under sovereign securities floated on international financial markets will be discharged in Belarusian rubles at the rate of the National Bank as of the payment date," the press service said.

Minsk views this measure as involuntary and caused by "inability of the payment agent and other members of the international payment and clearing system to warrant complete and timely transfer of funds to all holders of Eurobonds," the press service noted. "This is evidenced by facts of the failure of individual holders to receive the coupon revenue on Eurobonds, remitted by the Finance Ministry this February," the government said.