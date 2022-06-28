Macron rejects Ukraine’s bid to label Russia sponsor of terrorism

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN /Germany/, June 28. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron rejected on Tuesday the Ukrainian leader’s calls to label Russia as a country sponsoring terrorism, saying France disapproves of such methods.

"As to the designation as a sponsor of terrorism, I want to have this clear. France disapproves of such methods, as we have always sought to stick to judicial procedures," Macron said at a news conference following a G7 summit in Germany.

Asked about when the conflict in Ukraine might end, Macron said he hoped it would be over by the end of the year. "No one can say for sure that the hostilities will end in the next few weeks or even months," he said, adding that the Group of Seven countries would continue imposing sanctions against Russia and supporting Ukraine.

Vladimir Zelensky said on June 27 that he had proposed the US to brand Russia as a sponsor of terrorism, a designation the US State Department applies to countries it alleges to have provided support for acts of international terrorism. Washington imposes strict unilateral sanctions against countries on the list compiled by the State Department.