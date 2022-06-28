NATO does not view China as enemy, but will take risks into consideration — Stoltenberg

LONDON, June 28. /TASS/. NATO does not consider China its adversary, but will take risks posed by China over the threat the alliance sees in Russia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview for The Financial Times, commenting on the new NATO Strategic Concept expected to be adopted at the upcoming summit in Madrid.

According to Stoltenberg, this basic document deals with "much more than Russia," and NATO realizes "other threats and challenges" that "have not disappeared." He added that he expects clear language on China from the allies, which were not mentioned in the previous NATO Strategic Concept.

"China is not an adversary," Stoltenberg said. "But of course we need to take into account the consequences of China’s heavy investments in military capabilities, long-range nuclear weapons and efforts to take control of our critical infrastructure when we address how to ensure NATO will remain the most successful alliance in history.

According to The Financial Times, NATO representatives that worked on the Strategic Concept held intensive discussions on China.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government calls on NATO to reject attempt to destabilize Asia after the crisis in Europe. The alliance must reject the "Cold War mentality" and "practice of making enemies," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Tuesday. NATO has been adhering to obsolete views on security for a long time and has long become an instrument for certain nations on upholding their hegemony, he underscored.

The meeting of heads of NATO states and governments will take place in Madrid on June 28-30. The participants will adopt a new NATO Strategic Concept, will discuss issues of reinforcement of the alliance and the consequences of the climate change for security.