GARMISCH/PARTERNKIRCHEN /Germany/, June 28. /TASS/. Uncertainty awaits the world over developments in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after a Group of Seven summit in the Bavarian Alps.

"We are in for a period of uncertainty," Scholz said. "345 million people do not have enough food, which is four times the population of Germany," he said, blaming Russia for aggravating the food crisis.

"Something needs to be done, and we have created a global alliance on food security," he said.