NATO invariably aggressive towards Russia — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. At all historical stages NATO invariably pursued an aggressive policy towards Russia instead of struggling with global challenges and problems, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel on Tuesday.

"Whatever historical stage over the past decades one may look at, it will be readily seen that NATO has never had a different agenda," she said. "Expand, close the ring around Russia, build up military presence on the Russian borders, supply new weapons there, violate the existing rules and norms, get out of the agreements that limit and restrain to gain a free hand and violate everything that you once signed up to - this is what this alliance’s logic has been based on all along," Zakharova said.

She recalled that NATO members were never concerned about global challenges and threats.

"The alliance has never had any intention to pool efforts, to join forces with our country or with other organizations, such as the CSTO, in order to prevent the emergence of new or existing threats or to minimize risks," she added.

Zakharova pointed out that the alliance for many years "always built an aggressive policy around the main idea - confrontation with our country".