Groups of Ukrainian servicemen leave Lisichansk in LPR - envoy

LUGANSK, June 28. /TASS/. The units of Ukraine’s armed forces are leaving the city of Lisichansk in groups, according to local residents, the LPR ambassador to Russia said on Tuesday.

Rodion Miroshnik said that "local residents report that they are observing the beginning of a retreat by the Ukrainian armed formations from Lisichansk. Yesterday, they attempted to pass through Verkhnekamenka in the direction of Seversk yet lost several groups under the strikes of the allied artillery and Russia’s Aerospace Forces."

The envoy also reported that the Ukrainian servicemen attempted to break through the populated locality of Belogorovka. According to him, Ukrainian reserves are also moving towards Seversk from several populated localities as well as from the Kramatorsk and Slavyansk directions.