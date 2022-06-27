Some countries show interest in Donbass tribunal — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Some countries have shown interest in a tribunal over Ukrainian war criminals being prepared in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the DPR’s foreign minister said on Monday.

"Some countries have already shown interest in the tribunal," Natalya Nikonorova told Rossiya 24 channel.

"We have also proposed" President Bashar al-Assad of Syria to consider sending representatives to attend the trial, she said, adding that the tribunal’s charter was being drafted at the moment.

The DPR expects to hold several interim-stage tribunals over Ukrainian militants before the end of the summer, with one of them to take place in Mariupol. Members of the nationalist battalions Azov and Aidar, as well as Ukrainian servicemen, are expected to face the trials.