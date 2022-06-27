Ukraine suspends some nuclear security agreements with Russia

KIEV, June 27. /TASS/. Ukraine suspends a number of nuclear security agreements with Russia, the State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation said on Monday.

"In connection with Russia’s military aggression, the State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation terminates international treaties on cooperation between the two countries in the field of nuclear security," reads the message on the inspectorate's page on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia).

Ukraine terminates the agreement between its State Committee for Nuclear Regulation and Russia’s Federal Watchdog for Nuclear and Radiation Safety on the exchange of information and cooperation in the field of safety in using nuclear power for peaceful purposes, which was signed in Moscow on August 14, 2002 and the agreement on cooperation between Ukraine’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and Nuclear Safety and Russia’s Federal Watchdog, signed in Vienna on September 19, 1996, has also been terminated.

The corresponding decree was signed by the acting head of the State Inspectorate, Oleg Korikov, on June 24.

"Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has been informed about the termination of these international treaties," the press service added. The decision had been agreed with Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources and Minister for the Reintegration of Uncontrolled Territories.