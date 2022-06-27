Turkey won’t support extending conflict in Ukraine — Erdogan’s administration

ANKARA, June 27. /TASS/. Turkey won’t support extending the conflict in Ukraine, although it believes there are countries that see benefits in doing so, Fahrettin Altun, director of communications of the Turkish presidency, said in an interview to the Italian newspaper the Messaggero, which was released by the administration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.

"The goal of Turkey under any circumstances is to help the establishment of a fair peace," he said. "On the other hand, there are actors that believe that it’s beneficial for them to extend this war as long as possible. They think that Russia will be weakened if the war drags on, and they support the Ukrainians only to the extent that enables them to prolong the war."

"Turkey has never been and never will be one of them. We must believe in peace and strive for it," he continued.