Family of convicted Russian expects request for pardon to be sent to Belarusian president

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. The family of Russian national Sofia Sapega convicted in Belarus is hopeful that the penal colony’s authorities will send her request for a pardon to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s office, the Russian’s stepfather Sergey Dudich told TASS on Monday.

"The lawyer met (with Sapega - TASS) at the penal colony last week, they prepared the necessary documents. I hope that the papers will be handed over to the penal colony’s authorities who will fill out their part of the paperwork, as far as I understand. We also submitted our petitions and guarantees. I believe that all the documents will now have to be sent to the presidential office," Dudich said. He refused to provide further details, citing limited contact with Sapega.

Sapega was apprehended at the Minsk airport on May 23, 2021, together with Roman Protasevich, one of the founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, which the Belarusian authorities deem extremist. The Grodno Regional Court sentenced the Russian national to six years in a general security colony on May 6, 2022. She was found guilty of deliberate actions aimed at inciting social hatred, as well as of illegally collecting and spreading personal information. Sapega did not appeal the sentence. Lukashenko said last week that he believed it was possible to hand the convict over to Russia based on the existing legal practices.