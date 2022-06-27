Russian diplomats in talks with Japan on repatriating crew members of fire-stricken ship

TOKYO, June 27. /TASS/. Russian diplomats are in talks with Japan on the repatriation of Russian nationals evacuated from the Angara car carrier vessel, Russian Consul General in Japan’s Niigata Mikhail Sergeyev told TASS on Monday.

"The way that Russian nationals from the Angara vessel can leave Japan is under consideration, as well as a timeframe for their departure. A consulate official is currently in Toyama. He has met with the crew members, the vessel’s agent and officials from Japan’s Maritime Safety Agency. The crew members don’t have any health issues," Sergeyev said.

According to the Japanese Maritime Safety Agency, a fire broke out aboard the Angara car carrier en route from the Fushiki port in Japan’s Toyama Prefecture to Russia’s Vladivostok on June 25. None of the 25 crew members was hurt, they were evacuated back to Toyama and are now staying at a hotel.

The 6,330-tonne Angara is registered in Sierra Leone.