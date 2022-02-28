EU to discuss Ukraine’s possible accession to organization, says European Council head

PARIS, February 28. /TASS/. The EU will address Ukraine’s possible admission to the organization, President of the European Council Charles Michel told the BFM TV channel on Monday.

"This will be discussed anyway," Michel said in reply to the question whether the EU was ready to open its doors to Ukraine. "But we already have a very strong agreement with Kiev, the implementation of which needs to be speeded up. This will reinforce economic and political ties with Ukraine," he pointed out.

"We seek to have close ties with the regime of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky. He already took part in the EU summit last week. And we will invite him again," the European Council head stated.

Michel confirmed that the EU was developing a strategy for receiving Ukrainian refugees in European countries. "We need to support the states that are on the first line of receiving migrants. At present, we are in contact with Poland and Romania on this issue to support them," he noted.

