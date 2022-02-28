Platform for Russia-Ukraine negotiations prepared — Belarusian Foreign Ministry

MINSK, February 28. /TASS/. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that the platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine has been prepared.

"In Belarus, everything is ready to host Russia-Ukraine negotiations. Waiting for delegations to arrive," Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anatoly Glaz tweeted on Monday.

On Sunday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko revealed that he had previously tried to contact Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and persuade him to negotiate. According to the Belarusian leader, the country managed to prepare a platform for talks, met the Russian delegation and was waiting for Ukraine’s response.