EU commissioner estimates number of displaced Ukrainians at over seven mln

BRUSSELS, February 27. /TASS/. The number of displaced Ukrainians may exceed seven mln, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said at a press conference in Brussels.

"The currently expected number of displaced Ukrainians is over seven million people," he noted, adding: "In the worst-case scenario <...> they will find themselves in an urgent need of humanitarian assistance."

"The European Commission has already mobilized 90 million euros for humanitarian aid," Lenarcic specified.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize and denazify the country. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later that the Russian Armed Forces were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. The ministry emphasized that the Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons and there was no threat to civilians.