EU to provide 450 mln euros worth of lethal weapons to Ukraine - top diplomat

BRUSSELS, February 28. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of European Union member states have agreed to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons worth 450 mln euros, EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said at a press conference following an emergency video conference meeting of the foreign ministers of EU member states.

"We have decided to use our capacity to provide lethal arms, lethal assistance to the Ukrainian army by a value of 450 million [euros] of a support package and 50 more million for non-lethal supplies, fuel, protective equipment. All this will be covered by our European Peace Facility intergovernmental fund. This is the first time in history that we will be doing that and everybody agreed to at least not obstruct this decision," Borrell pointed out, adding that Poland had "offered to serve as a logistics hub for the transfer of this assistance."

The EU top diplomat noted that the EU also planned to provide warplanes to Ukraine.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories. Russia’s Defense Ministry stressed that the Russian Armed Forces were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. The ministry emphasized that the Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons and there was no threat to civilians.