Turnout at Belarus’ constitutional referendum stands at 78.61% - CEC

MINSK, February 28. /TASS/. The voter turnout at Sunday’s constitutional referendum in Belarus was 78.61%, chairman of Belarus’ Central Election Commission (CEC) Igor Karpenko said on Sunday.

"As many as 78.61% of eligible voters came to the polling stations," he said, adding that the voting was held in full compliance with the country’s current laws and no incidents or violations were reported.

Only one question was put to a popular vote: "Do you accept amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus?" Two options were possible, "yes" and "no," and only one can be chosen, otherwise a ballot will be declared invalid.

The country has over 6.8 million registered voters. As many as 5,510 polling stations were opened. Early voting at the nationwide referendum on introducing amendments to the Belarusian constitution began on February 22, and continued for five days until February 26. It saw a record turnout, with 42.93% of citizens already casting their ballot.

The referendum will be declared valid if more than half of them participate. Early results are expected a few hours after thee voting.