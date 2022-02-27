EU to introduce economic and personal sanctions against Belarus

BRUSSELS, February 27. /TASS/. The European Union will introduce a package of sanctions against individuals and the economy of Belarus, President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.

Thus, the EU will introduce restrictive measures against the most important sectors of the Belarusian economy - exports of products will be stopped, from minerals to tobacco, timber, cement, iron, and steel.

She added that sanctions would also be imposed against those Belarusians who contribute to the conduct of Russia’s special military operation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

When clarifying the developments unfolding, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.