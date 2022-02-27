Russia has right to defend itself from West - Syrian foreign ministry

BEIRUT, February 27. /TASS/. Russia has the right to defend itself from Western countries, which are posing a threat to its national security, the Syrian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"Russia has the full right to defend itself and keep imminent danger away from its people in the face of attempts by the West and the United States to threaten its national security and target its stability," SANA News Agency quoted the ministry’s statement. "It is the duty of all countries to stand up to the Western policies led by the United States, which have become a serious threat to international peace and security."

The ministry stressed that Western countries, "which used to break laws and killed millions of innocent people in their wars, starting with the Korean War, through Vietnam, to Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, have no right to talk about the international law and breach charters."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

When clarifying the unfolding developments, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.