Czech Republic to urge EU to stop issuing Schengen visas to Russians

PRAGUE, February 27. /TASS/. The Czech Republic will urge all other EU member-countries to stop issuing Schengen visas to Russians in retaliation for the military operation in Ukraine, First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister Vit Rakusan, said on television on Sunday.

"At a meeting of the EU interior ministers today I will suggest a stop to issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens," he said. "This is the country’s official stance."

The Czech Republic has already stopped issuing visas to Russians. The country remains open only to those with the humanitarian visa, which is granted to persons tyring to escape political persecution. The country’s authorities have introduced thorough security checks for all Russian citizens residing in the country, Rakusan said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. He said that Moscow had no plans for an occupation of Ukrainian territories. The sole purpose is the country’s demilitarization and denazification. The Russian Defense Ministry has said that its forces are not attacking cities, its main targets being military infrastructures. The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said.