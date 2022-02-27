Japan to impose sanctions against Putin, Russian leadership - PM

TOKYO, February 27. /TASS/. Following Western countries, Japan will impose sanctions against the leadership of Russia, including President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Sunday.

"The international community can no longer maintain relations with Russia like before. From this point of view, Japan has decided to impose sanctions such as an asset freeze on representatives of the Russian authorities, including President Putin," he said.

Japan will also join Western countries disconnecting Russian banks from the international interbank system SWIFT.

Earlier, the European Union, together with the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, expressed their intention to disconnect some Russian banks from the SWIFT international interbank system, as well as freeze the assets of the Bank of Russia.