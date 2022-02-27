Borrell to ask EU to finance weapons supplies to Ukraine

BRUSSELS, February 27. /TASS/. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell intends to propose using EU funds to help finance supplies of lethal weapons and fuel for Ukraine, he said in a statement on Sunday.

"I will propose to ministers to use the European Peace Facility for two emergency assistance measures," he said ahead of a virtual meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

"These aim to finance the supply of lethal material to the heroic Ukrainian army… and provide urgently needed non-lethal supplies, such as fuel," Borrell said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

When clarifying the developments unfolding, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.