Lukashenko says Russians, Belarusians being beaten in Ukraine

MINSK, February 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has accused Ukrainians of beating Belarusians and Russians staying in Ukraine.

"Madmen, don’t touch people. They have come to you for vacation, to relatives. They have started beating them, bully. They threaten us with terrorist attacks," he told reporters on Sunday.

There is not a single Belarusian soldier in Ukraine, Belarusian President added. "There is not a single Belarusian soldier, not a single ammunition round in Ukraine," he said.