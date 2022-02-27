Zelensky should address Ukrainian people, not Belarusian, says Lukashenko

MINSK, February 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky should address the Ukrainian people, not Belarusian, President Alexander Lukashenko said after voting at the referendum on Sunday.

"Today he [Zelensky] addressed the Belarusian people," Lukashenko said, adding that "he would better address the Ukrainian people and take responsibility for what is going on in Ukraine today."

Earlier on Sunday Zelensky posted a video addressing the Belarusian people in Russian. He said about military actions ongoing in the country, adding that Ukraine is ready to hold talks with Russia on ending the conflict, but not on Belarusian territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. When clarifying the developments unfolding, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.