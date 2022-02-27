Zelensky says other cities may be platform for talks with Russia, but not in Belarus

KIEV, February 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has stated other cities may serve as a platform for talks with Russia, but not in Ukraine as aggressive actions have been performed from the territory of the republic.

"If there were no aggressive actions from your territories we could speak in Minsk, in your city," he said in an address on his Telegram channel on Sunday. "Now we say: not Minsk. Other cities may be a platform for the meeting," Zelensky noted. "We want to meet, we want the war to stop. Warsaw, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku, we have offered all of that to the Russian side, and any city in a country, from which missiles do not fly, will do," he said, adding that "this is the only way to make the talks fair, truly able to stop the war."

Addressing Belarusian citizens, Ukrainian President wished the country "to become kind and safe again." "Those my words will be addressed to Belarusian citizens. Today you all are invited to polling stations to cast votes at the referendum. I sincerely wish Belarus to become as kind and safe as everyone saw it not long ago again. Make the right choice, this is the main choice of your life," he said.

Kremlin Spokesman said on February 27 that the Russian delegation had arrived in Belarus for talks with the Ukrainian side. As agreed, the Russian delegation consisting of representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry and other Russian departments, including President’s administration, had arrived in Gomel for talks with Ukrainians, he said. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has confirmed the arrival of the Russian delegation, noting that Minsk has prepared everything necessary for the talks.

On February 26, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk was ready to provide a platform and ensure the holding of peaceful talks on settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.