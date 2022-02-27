Strong international coalition formed to support Ukraine - Zelensky

KIEV, February 27. /TASS/. A powerful international coalition has been established to support Ukraine, President Vladimir Zelensky said on Sunday.

"We are receiving weapons, medicines, food, money and fuel. A strong international coalition has been formed to support Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He said that Germany plans to deliver 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, while Belgium promised to support the country’s armed forces with 5,000 machine-guns, 5 million cartridges and some 4,000 tons of fuel.

Zelensky also pledged to raise wages of the Ukrainian military.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

When clarifying the developments unfolding, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.