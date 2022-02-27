German transport minister urges to prepare for closing airspace for Russia

BERLIN, February 27. /TASS/. German Federal Minister of Transport and Digital Infrastructure Volker Wissing ordered to take measures for closing the country’s airspace for Russian planes, his ministry said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

"Minister Volker Wissing supported the closure of German airspace for Russian planes, and instructed to make all necessary preparations," the ministry said.

The European Union member states will close their airspace for Russian planes, the ARD television reported on Saturday citing own sources. The following countries have already closed their airspace for Russian aircraft: the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Latvia, Lilthuania and Estonia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. Its objectives are demilitarization and denazification of the country.