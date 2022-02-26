Erdogan tells Zelensky he is taking efforts to bring about ceasefire in Ukraine

ANKARA, February 26. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky held talks over the phone on Saturday to focus on latest developments in Ukraine, the Turkish presidential office told reporters.

"The talks touched upon recent developments and Russia’s military incursion into Ukraine," Erdogan’s office told reporters. "President Erdogan stressed that he was making efforts to have a ceasefire declared as soon as possible, which would ensure that there would be no more deaths and Ukraine would not suffer any more damage."

The Turkish president did not elaborate on what efforts he was putting into achieving the goal.

Erdogan also "offered his condolences to Ukrainian citizens killed in the Russian attack."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. Its objective is demilitarization and denazification of the country.

When clarifying the unfolding developments, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.