Internal factors are crucial in moratorium on death penalty issue - human rights official

MOSCOW, February 26./TASS/. Internal factors rather than Russia’s membership in international organizations should be taken into account in the issue of a moratorium on the death penalty, Valery Fadeyev, head of the Presidential Council on Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, opined on Saturday.

"Many factors determine the decision on the death penalty, and our absence from the Council of Europe is only one of them. I believe that internal factors are more important here," Fadeyev said in comments on a statement from Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev that the expulsion of Russia from some international organization is a good chance to restore a number of major institutions to prevent extremely grievous crimes in the country, such as the death penalty for the most dangerous criminals.

Focusing on the legal aspect of the issue, Fadeyev reiterated that the decision on the moratorium on the death penalty had been made by the Russian Constitutional Court, and the legislative authorities could not decide on lifting the moratorium.

"Getting back to the large number of factors, we have the religious factor, which is also important. If you ask me about the death penalty, I am against the death penalty exactly for religious reasons. So, this is a very difficult issue, and it is clear that Dmitry Anatolyevich means war crimes. If this issue will be seriously discussed in the society in the political sphere, of course the issue of the death penalty exactly for war criminals will be up-to-date some time later. So, I think the discussion lies ahead," the head of the human rights council said.