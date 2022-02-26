Minsk ready to host talks on resolving conflict in Ukraine - Belarusian president

MINSK, February 26. /TASS/. Minsk is ready to host peace talks on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told reporters on Saturday.

"Let them come here today. We will make all the arrangements and facilitate efforts to prevent war and bloodshed," he said, as cited by the BelTA news agency.

According to Lukashenko, he had discussed the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the same time, he was outraged by the fact that " they keep rambling while Kiev has actually been surrounded." "People are dying and they continue rambling. They have heard the position that the Russian president clarified yesterday. He talked to me about the issue. I said to him: you are welcome, the door is open, let it take place at the Independence Palace. We will make all the arrangements, meet everyone, show everyone around and provide information. We will also ensure security," Lukashenko added.