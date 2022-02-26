Kiev, key nearby cities under authorities’ control, Zelensky claims

KIEV, February 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky recorded another address to Ukrainians, claiming that the Ukrainian Armed Forces control Kiev and key cities around it.

"Kiev and key cities around the capital are being controlled by our army," he said in a video address, published in his Telegram channel.

Zelensky also expressed his opinion that Ukraine has already deserved it right to obtain the EU membership, and it is the time to give Kiev a signal about its provision.

The Ukrainian leader disclosed that he discussed anti-Russian sanctions with a number of EU leaders. According to Zelensky, "there is practically total support in EU on disconnection of Russia from SWIFT.".