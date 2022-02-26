Ukrainian troops leave Stanitsa Luganskaya without fight - agency

LUGANSK, February 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have left the Stanitsa Luganskaya settlement without a fight, Editor-in-Chief of the LuganskInformCenter news agency Sergey Meshkovoi said, citing the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).

"When people started coming from the Ukrainian checkpoint this morning, they said that troops had left, so we easily entered the settlement," a militiaman said.

LPR Militia Spokesman Ivan Filiponenko has confirmed these reports. "The settlement was taken without a shot being fired. Ukrainian troops left," he said.

According to earlier reports, the LPR militia liberated the main entry-exit point in Stanitsa Luganskaya, as well as almost the entire settlement.

Tensions escalated along the line of contact in Donbass on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics reported the heaviest shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in months, which caused civilian casualties and damaged civilian infrastructure facilities.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later that the Russian Armed Forces were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. The ministry emphasized that the Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons and there was no threat to civilians.