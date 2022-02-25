London to impose sanctions against Putin and Lavrov - Downing Street

LONDON, February 25. /TASS/. The United Kingdom will soon impose sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Prime Minister’s Press Office said on Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s telephone call with the NATO leaders.

"The Prime Minister urged [NATO] leaders to take immediate action against SWIFT to inflict maximum pain on President Putin and his regime. The UK would introduce sanctions against President Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov imminently, on top of the sanctions package the UK announced yesterday, he said," the press office said, giving no details.

The British PM reportedly said that there could be no normalization of relations with Russia in light of the situation in Ukraine. "He added that there could no normalisation of relations with Russia after this act," it said, adding that the prime minister told the NATO leaders that "a catastrophe was engulfing Ukraine" and "that this was a Euro-Atlantic crisis with global consequences."

"The Prime Minister outlined details of the UK's new offer to NATO across its eastern flank. The UK stood ready for any further request from NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe to go further with military support to NATO from UK Armed Forces," the Press Office said. "NATO should have primacy in the future of European security and it was vital that it was strengthened now, the Prime Minister added."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

When clarifying the unfolding developments, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.