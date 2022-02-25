EU adopts 2nd package of anti-Russian sanctions covering Putin and Lavrov

RIGA, February 25. /TASS/. The EU Foreign Affairs Council has adopted the second package of anti-Russian sanctions, including restrictions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Friday.

"EU Foreign Affairs Council has adopted the 2nd sanctions package, asset freeze includes President of Russia and its Foreign Minister. We will prepare the 3d package." He wrote on his Twitter account.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

When clarifying the unfolding developments, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.