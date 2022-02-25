Russia’s rights of representation in Council of Europe suspended

PARIS, February 25. /TASS/. Russia’s rights of representation in the Council of Europe has been suspended but it remains a member of the organization and a party to its conventions, according to a press statement released by the Committee of Ministers on Friday.

"Committee of Ministers has today decided to suspend the Russian Federation from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the Parliamentary Assembly with immediate effect as a result of the Russian Federation’s armed attack on Ukraine," it said. "The decision adopted today means that the Russian Federation remains a member of the Council of Europe and party to the relevant Council of Europe conventions, including the European Convention on Human Rights."

"The judge elected to the European Court of Human Rights in respect of the Russian Federation also remains a member of the Court, and applications introduced against the Russian Federation will continue to be examined and decided by the Court. Suspension is not a final measure but a temporary one, leaving channels of communication open," it said.

This is the second time when the Council of Europe suspends Russia’s rights. In April 2014, following Crimea’s reunification with Russia, the Russian depilation to the Parliament Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) was deprived of thee right to vote, to take part in PACE monitoring missions and to be elected to the Assembly’s steering bodies. Russia resumed full-fledged work within the PACE in 2019.