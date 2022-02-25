China calls for resolving issues between Russia, Ukraine through talks — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, February 25. /TASS/. Beijing calls for resolving issues between Russia and Ukraine through talks, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday.

"China supports efforts to resolve issues between Russia and Ukraine through talks," he said, as cited in the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s statement.

"China consistently advocates respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, the implementation of the provisions and principles of the UN Charter," Xi Jinping pointed out.

The Chinese president emphasized that Beijing would cooperate with the international community in building integrated, stable and comprehensive security and ensuring a world order based on the United Nations and international law.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later that the Russian Armed Forces were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. The ministry emphasized that the Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons and there was no threat to civilians.