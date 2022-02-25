US to keep providing defensive assistance to Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON, February 25. /TASS/. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov by phone that Washington would continue to provide defensive assistance to Kiev, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said in a statement.

"Secretary Austin made clear that the United States’ support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering and that the United States will continue to provide defensive assistance to Ukraine. Secretary Austin and Minister Reznikov committed to continuing their close coordination during this conflict that Russia alone has created," he said.