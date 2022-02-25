Department of State confirms that US expels high-ranking Russian diplomat

WASHINGTON, February 25. /TASS/. The US Department of State confirmed reports that a Russian Minister Counselor in Washington had to cut short his work in the United States due to existing disagreements regarding the work of the two states’ diplomatic missions.

"We can confirm that the United States informed the Russian Embassy that we are expelling its Minister Counselor," a Department of State spokesperson told TASS.

In her words, the move was "a direct response to the unprovoked Russian expulsion of our Deputy Chief of Mission."

On February 17, the US embassy in Moscow told TASS that Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman was expelled from Russia. According to the Department of State, Gorman "was given two weeks to depart" despite the fact that he had not completed his three-year working tour to Russia.

"We have been crystal clear with the Russians on where we stand - parity and fairness," the spokesperson said. "The U.S. believes that it is critical that our countries have the necessary diplomatic personnel in place to facilitate communication between our governments. However, we will not let actions like these go without a response."

In her opinion, "the U.S. Embassy in Moscow is staffed at levels well below the Russian bilateral mission in DC.".